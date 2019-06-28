EFF asks Supreme Court of Appeal for leave to appeal Manuel defamation ruling

This follows the High Court in Johannesburg dismissing an application by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) for leave to appeal the ruling 10 days ago.

On May 30, it was ruled that the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) had 24 hours to remove statements about former finance minister Trevor Manuel from all the party’s media platforms and that it should apologise to him after the statements were found to be “defamatory and false”.

The party was also ordered to pay damages of R500,000, money that Manuel said he would donate to charity. It was also ruled that the three respondents must pay Manuel’s legal costs.

EFF leader Julius Malema tweeted on the same day as the ruling that the party had instructed its attorneys to appeal it.

“Not even courts should be allowed to silence the truth, also if that truth is against the Thuma Mina group of the ruling elite,” he said.

The party, as well as Malema and Ndlozi, were interdicted by the court “from publishing any statement” that says or implies that Manuel “is engaged in corruption and nepotism in the selection of the commissioner of the South African Revenue Service”.

In a statement in March, the EFF accused Manuel of nepotism and corruption in influencing the appointment of new Sars commissioner Kieswetter.

Manuel approached the high court after the party accused him of a conflict of interest in the appointment.

