Agrizzi agrees to pay R200K for his k-word tirade

A deal has been made between former Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi and the South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC), which will see him pay R200,000 and publicly apologise for his repeated use of the k-word in an audio clip that surfaced in the media and was later played at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture.

The money will be paid to the Alexandra-based Barney Mokgatle Foundation.

Agrizzi appeared in the Equality Court in Randburg on Thursday morning, where papers confirming the deal – the result of the SAHRC lodging hate speech charges against him – were presented.

The former COO admitted to racism at the Zondo commission of inquiry into state capture in January on after audio of the incident was played.

He is heard using the ‘k-word’ several times, in an audio clip that was first leaked and reported on late last year by City Press, before he was the household name he has now become following his ongoing testimony at the commission.

Agrizzi confirmed the slur was said at a meeting which took place at his house between himself and family members of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. He also claimed they coaxed him into saying what he did in the clip, recording it purposefully to discredit him.

He said he was “half asleep” during the meeting with Watson’s brother Jarred, who brought along Gavin’s two children, Lindsay and Roth. Agrizzi told the commission he had earlier consumed alcohol after working through the night.

Evidence leader Paul Pretorius said the commission’s legal team described Agrizzi’s utterances in the clip as “nakedly racist and grossly offensive”.

As the commission began to play the clip, Agrizzi expressed his embarrassment.

“I am embarrassed and ashamed of myself,” he said. “I am a racist, I agree.”

In the audio, Agrizzi can be heard saying: “What you need Papa for? … You don’t need Joe … what you need him for? … What I’m saying to you [is] what I can’t understand is how on earth your father listens to Papa and Joe.

“Those k****rs … I’m telling you they are k****rs alright because they are screwing your father with information that he shouldn’t listen to …”

The other voices barely participate in the conversation, save for a few audible responses.

“I will f*ck each of those k****rs out there … I’m telling you now I will….” Agrizzi continues.

(Compiled by Daniel Friedman)

