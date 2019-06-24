Mpumalanga mom who allegedly poisoned her four children in court

Zinhle Maditla, the mother to four children who were found dead at their home in Klarinet, Emalahleni near Mpumalanga, is back in court on Monday after being detained for almost six months in police custody. She is to hear her fate regarding her bail application.

She allegedly killed her children – eight-year-old Minenhle, seven-year-old Blessing, three-year-old Shaniqua, and 11-month-old Ethen – at her rented room in Klarinet, eMalahleni, in December.

The 25-year-old faces four counts of premeditated murder and will on Monday find out if she will be granted bail for allegedly feeding her children rat poison. Her children’s decomposing bodies were found in December after she handed herself to the Vosman police station. She has remained in police custody pending a psychiatric evaluation into her fitness to stand trial.

Maditla has told the court that she had an argument with the father of two of her children after she had found him with another woman.

The father of the children, however, alleged that Maditla was depressed as she struggled to take care of the children on her own.

The Sowetan reports that William Shongwe, 29, said he and the woman broke up in September last year after a dispute over the lack of maintenance by the other fathers of the two children.

He said they used to fight over the issue, and the Maditla would threaten him with his children.

Police reportedly found the bodies of the children in a two-roomed house in Emalahleni.

The Citizen earlier reported that police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said police responded to the house where the decomposing bodies, with no visible wounds, were found.

He said the children were two girls, aged four and eight, and two boys, aged seven years and 11 months.

“The bodies were in the early stage of decomposition. Neighbours said they last saw the children at their home on December 26. The bodies had no visible wounds and the motive for the murder is not known at this stage.

“A postmortem would be conducted to determine the cause of death.”

(Compiled by Gopolang Moloko)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.