Warrant of arrest for Thandi Modise ‘nonsensical’ – parly spokesperson

Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo has rubbished reports that a warrant of arrest was issued for the Speaker of the National Assembly Thandi Modise.

The SABC had reported that a warrant of arrest was issued for Modise after the speaker of parliament did not appear in court on Friday on charges of animal cruelty.

https://twitter.com/MolotoMothapo/status/1142037562057547776

However, Modise is expected in the Potchefstroom Regional Court, North West, on July 22.

Mothapo took to Twitter to clarify that the postponement of the court hearing was an agreement reached by all parties and that Modise would have not been able to preside over the State of the Nation Address (Sona) – which took place in Cape Town – on Thursday evening and be in court on Friday morning.

” Claim[s] of [an] arrest are nonsensical, unworthy of [a] response,” Mothapo tweeted.

Modise was expected in court after AfriForum’s private prosecution unit announced last year that it was going to prosecute Modise on behalf of the National Animal Protection Association (NDBV) privately.

Following the postponement in court, AfriForum said in a statement that Modise’s legal team had argued that due to her parliamentary responsibilities and presiding over President Cyril Ramaphosa’s state of the nation address on Thursday she would not be able to appear in court.

“AfriForum’s private prosecution team, however, argued that the position of the parliamentary speaker did not elevate her above the country’s courts. The summons to appear in court was handed over to Modise on May 15, 2019,” the statement reads.

AfriForum’s investigator at its private prosecution unit Elias Maangwale said: “AfriForum’s private prosecution unit welcomes the hearing so that Modise can finally account for this cruel case of animal abuse. Even the speaker of parliament should not be able to escape prosecution simply because she is a high-ranking political leader. Our involvement underlines the respect we have for the NDBV’s selfless work.”

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

