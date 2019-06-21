Woman arrested for allegedly abducting a baby to apply for bail

The woman who was arrested for abducting a baby at Chris Hani Baragwanath Academic Hospital appeared in the Protea Magistrate’s Court for a bail application.

However, it was reported that the bail application was hindered by a power failure.

Timeslives reports that the 24-year-old suspect, named Kereleng Ramoisa, had previously indicated that she intended to plead guilty but had since backtracked.

Ramoisa’s attorney said the suspect intended to reverse the plea of guilt and apply for bail.

The attorney told the publication that he still had to get instructions on the plea details, adding that he had advised the suspect to not plead at the moment.

The suspect is due back in court on June 28.

It was reported recently that Ramoisa had allegedly attempted suicide a few weeks before allegedly abducting the baby from the hospital.

Soon after the baby was reunited with the mother, it was reported that the mother alleged that the baby had been bought for R2,500.

The Citizen reported that a tip-off led police to a house in Diepkloof, where the baby was found a day after the alleged abduction.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

