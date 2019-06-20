Malema back in court on Friday for ‘occupy land’ comments

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The EFF leader is facing charges of incitement after he urged people to occupy vacant land.

The matter was postponed last year pending the outcome of a case in the High Court in Pretoria, where Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.

The EFF leader previously appeared at the Newcastle Magistrates’ Court charged under the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act by the NPA for “inciting” his supporters to occupy land nationwide at an EFF conference in Bloemfontein in 2014.

Malema is adamant that the apartheid-era law is constitutionally invalid.

CIC @Julius_S_Malema Will Appear At The Bloemfontein Magistrate Court Tomorrow, 21 June, 2019. pic.twitter.com/D2OJeAcISq — Economic Freedom Fighters (@EFFSouthAfrica) June 20, 2019

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

