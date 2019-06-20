Courts 20.6.2019 04:15 pm

Malema back in court on Friday for ‘occupy land’ comments

Citizen reporter
Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 16 May 2019, in Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema speaks at a press conference, 16 May 2019, in Braamfontein. Picture: Michel Bega

The EFF leader is facing charges of incitement after he urged people to occupy vacant land.

Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) leader Julius Malema is expected back in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

The EFF leader is facing charges of incitement after he urged people to occupy vacant land.

The matter was postponed last year pending the outcome of a case in the High Court in Pretoria, where Malema is challenging the constitutionality of the apartheid-era Riotous Assemblies Act.

The EFF leader previously appeared at the Newcastle Magistrates’ Court charged under the 1956 Riotous Assemblies Act by the NPA for “inciting” his supporters to occupy land nationwide at an EFF conference in Bloemfontein in 2014.

Malema is adamant that the apartheid-era law is constitutionally invalid.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.

Related Stories
EFF wallows in legal debt of almost R1m 19.6.2019
EFF to keep fighting to overturn Manuel ruling, this time at Supreme Court of Appeal 18.6.2019
I would have done worse, says Malema on Godrich Gardee scuffle 17.6.2019




today in print

Read Today's edition