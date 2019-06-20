Zuma loses court bid to appeal ruling that he is responsible for own legal costs

The High Court in Pretoria reportedly dismissed former president Jacob Zuma’s appeal of its December 2018 judgment that the agreement he struck with the presidency more than a decade ago to foot his legal bill was invalid and the money already spent should be recovered.

Last year, an amount of R32 million was calculated by the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF), while the Democratic Alliance (DA) and the presidency estimated that more than R16 million has already been paid for Zuma by taxpayers.

The fees were incurred as far back as 2006, during Zuma’s criminal prosecution in the spy tapes matter.

Times Select reports that the court dismissed Zuma’s appeal last week.

It was reported that the court ordered the state attorney to take all the necessary steps, including civil proceedings, to recover all the money that has been spent on Zuma’s legal bill.

It was reported that the former president’s lawyers are expected to approach the Supreme Court of Appeal.

The application to have Zuma pay back the money was brought by the DA, which was later joined by the EFF. Both parties also wanted the agreement between President Cyril Ramaphosa and his predecessor Zuma to cover his legal costs declared unlawful.

Furthermore, it was reported that the state had approved Zuma’s application for funding for legal costs at the commission of inquiry into state capture chaired by Deputy Chief Justice Raymond Zondo.

The spokesperson of the presidency Khusela Diko confirmed with the publication that Zuma’s application for state funding of legal costs at the commission had been approved.

The contention between Zuma’s lawyers and the commission is reported to be whether the former president will appear at the inquiry in July.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.