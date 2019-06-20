Closing arguments in Duduzane case to be heard today

The fate of the son of former president Jacob Zuma is edging closer, as closing arguments are expected in the Randburg Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, reports News24.

Duduzane Zuma is facing charges of culpable homicide and negligent driving, after he hit a puddle and allegedly lost control of his Porsche in the rain, resulting in the car rear-ending a minibus taxi. As a result of the crash, Phumzile Dube died on the M1 South off-ramp to Grayston Drive in Sandton, and Nanki Jeanette Mashaba died later.

Dube was killed at the scene where three others were injured and later, Mashaba also passed away, in what has now been determined to have been caused by pre-existing conditions. This meant that one of the culpable homicide charges against Zuma were dropped.

ALSO READ: One of Duduzane Zuma’s culpable homicide charges withdrawn following new evidence

Zuma’s lawyer, Mike Hellens, argued in March that his client was not driving negligently, but was, in fact, being cautious because of the heavy downpour.

However, the driver of the taxi Zuma’s car hit, Vusi Dlamini, said even though it was raining heavily, he could clearly see the road.

Dlamini said before the accident, he saw storm drains and there was a lot of water flowing into them. But added that the water was not flowing towards his direction in the second lane where he was driving.

He said where the accident occurred, there was water on the road.

Remembering the crash, Dlamini said that he could not see Zuma’s car.

“I didn’t see the car spinning, all I could see were the lights,” said Dlamini.

He said all of a sudden his taxi was hit and he lost consciousness. Dlamini said after the crash, he was a bit confused and he only realised the damage when he got out of the taxi.

“Three people were left injured and one died,” said Dlamini.

Dlamini said he saw the deceased hanging out of the window when he got out of his vehicle.

Eyewitness Michael Jankelowitz, a car fanatic, told the court he was travelling on the M1 south on the night of the accident. Traffic was slow due to rain. He was in the second lane from the right, following traffic, doing around 65km/h.

On the night, when he saw headlights ahead of him, he knew a car had spun.

Jankelowitz told the court in May that when Duduzane’s vehicle passed him, he had ample time to look at the number plate and car as it passed, doing just over 5-10km/h faster than he was.

State prosecutor Yusuf Baba questioned Jankelowitz’s timing, and why he had not come forward in 2014, during an inquest. His reply was that he heard AfriForum’s Gerrie Nel would be prosecuting, but wanted to assist in clarifying what happened on the night.

Updates to follow as court proceedings get underway.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

Additional reporting by Gopolang Chawane

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.