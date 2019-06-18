Former Bryanston High School coach sexual harassment case postponed

The court case of the former Bryanston High School teacher who was accused of abuse between 2017 and 2018 was postponed on Tuesday.

News24 reports that the 33-year-old former coach at the school made a brief appearance at the Alexandra Magistrate’s Court.

It was reported that the case was postponed to allow the defence to consult with the accused as well as to get documents which would determine how many charges the former coach would face.

The accused is due back in court on July 23.

The former SGB-appointed educator was suspended immediately after the complaint was brought to the attention of the school in January 2019.

The accused was later dismissed from the school, a decision welcomed by Gauteng MEC for education Panyaza Lesufi at the time.

“We welcome this sanction and urge educators to refrain from all types of misconduct as they should lead by example to ensure that learners mirror their conduct in creating a safe schooling environment, conducive for effective teaching and learning,” Lesufi said in a statement at the time, March 1.

Lesufi said the department had a “zero-tolerance stance” to allegations of sexual assault and had never hesitated to act where allegations were proven true.

“We encourage learners never to listen to anybody who tells them not to tell, for fear of victimisation. Learners must report such incidents to their parents, police or any other trusted figure of authority,” said Lesufi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.