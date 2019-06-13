Gym ‘masturbator’ gets off after case pulled

The sexual assault complaint against a man who was caught allegedly masturbating at the gym has been withdrawn, News24 reports.

It was reported that Virgin Active had taken the decision to withdraw the case against the man who was filmed allegedly masturbating at its Stellenbosch gym.

The company said the more appropriate action would be to have the man banned and for him to seek psychological help.

At the time the video clip went viral on social media, Virgin Active SA confirmed on Twitter that the man’s membership had since been terminated.

The withdrawal of the case reportedly followed a private meeting and discussions with the prosecutor which took place on Wednesday.

The case had not appeared in court, it was reported.

Virgin Active’s spokesperson, Carla White, was quoted as saying that though the company had approached authorities on Wednesday to have the case withdrawn, the National Prosecuting Authority would likely still set specific conditions that the 18-year-old man would be required to meet in relation to the withdrawal of the case.

White reportedly said that the man’s lawyer and family had undertaken to ensure that he received counselling and continued with the course of therapy.

“We believe this is the most balanced way to deal with the situation,” White was quoted as saying.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

