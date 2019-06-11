Babes Wodumo misses yet another court appearance

The magistrate’s court in Pinetown was unable to bring Babes Wodumo’s assault case against her boyfriend Mandla “Mampintsha” Maphumulo to a close after she failed to appear in court earlier today.

According to Move! magazine, Mampintsha was sitting on a bench in the court’s corridor and could be seen making several attempts to reach her, to no avail.

Babes Wodumo (real name Bongekile Simelane) filed an assault case against her boyfriend Mampintsha earlier this year after a video was posted on social media showing the latter beating the former.

RELATED: Babes and Mampintsha to undergo ‘family mediation’

Later, after proceedings commenced, prosecutor Ndoda January told Magistrate Pillay that Babes couldn’t make it to court as she was ill, adding he suspected she had a “stomach ache”.

The magistrate was not satisfied with that reason, which prompted January to add that he would confirm with Babes what her reason was for missing her court appearance.

She will now have to bring a medical certificate as proof of her illness to her next court appearance.

According to the publication, the magistrate further advised Mampintsha to sort things out with Babes or the case would go ahead as normal.

Following a previous instruction from the court, the pair have started with their court-mandated Famsa counselling sessions and according to January, social workers needed more time to draft a report regarding the progress thereof.

Mampintsha’s lawyer, Pat Magwaza, said they had not yet attended enough sessions for the social workers to be able to draft a report.

Spokesperson for the National Prosecution Authority in KwaZulu-Natal Natasha Kara confirmed that the case had been postponed to July 9.

Babes Wodumo’s manager, Nondumiso Simelane, was also unavailable for comment.

READ NEXT: Assault charges against Babes Wodumo withdrawn

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.