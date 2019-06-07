Westbury gang member’s murder case postponed

Leroy “Finch” Brown appeared in the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court on Friday on a murder charge and the case was postponed to next week for a formal bail application.

Brown apparently belonged to a gang in Westbury called the Varaldos. He was arrested earlier this week in connection with the murder of Reagan Jacobs believed to be a member of a rival gang, the Fast Guns.

EWN reports that Brown appeared alongside co-accused Christopher Charles.

It was further reported that the state had requested that the case be postponed because another warrant of arrest had been obtained against Brown.

Brown will remain in custody until the bail application hearing next week.

It was reported that police maintained a heavy presence at court during Brown’s appearance.

This after gang members from Westbury clashed at court earlier this week.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

