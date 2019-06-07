Charges against man accused of murdering Vlakfontein family dropped

One of two men accused of murdering seven members of the Khoza family in Vlakfontein has had all seven murder charges against him dropped.

According to EWN, the National Prosecuting Authority said the state found no reasonable prospects to prosecute 61-year-old Fita Khupe, adding a lack of DNA evidence added to this decision.

Khupe and Ernest Mabaso, 27, were arrested and not granted bail over December after police sergeant Banele Ndlovu told the two men’s bail hearing it would be a danger to society if they would be granted bail.

This came after residents complaining of a stench revealed the bodies of three adults and four children found buried under a pile of sand in October 2018.

Mabaso committed suicide in his police cell in January, prompting Khupe to try and get the case against him dismissed, citing that the person implicating him in the crimes was dead.

Mabaso had claimed the killings were a revenge attack on the Khoza family by Khupe.

The court heard that some of the victims were raped and bludgeoned with a hammer given to him by Khupe, or were suffocated.

The Protea Magistrate’s Court heard a claim last year from Mabaso that he was allegedly forced to commit the crimes by Khupe.

Mabaso told the court he was forced by Khupe to rape the children before he killed them. He pleaded not guilty to all the charges and said his family could afford R5,000 bail.

“Khupe said I should strike them twice with the hammer so that they won’t make any noise.”

He said Khupe called him to ask if he had completed the job and asked if he had raped the three women before killing them. Mabaso said he agreed, even though he knew he did not.

Mabaso said afterwards he stole a bank card and withdrew money so he could flee to Nelspruit. He was arrested at his grandmother’s house.

“I admit that I committed the violence against the deceased. I, however, deny that I had intentions. I was forced and threatened by Khupe and I was scared for my life,” said Mabaso.

(Compiled by Nica Schreuder)

