Montana KFC assault-accused back in court

The five men accused of assaulting a man and his wife at a fast-food franchise drive-through in Montana are due back in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on Thursday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

Stephan Nel, 38; DJ van Rooyen, 26; Marius Harding, 22; Ockert Muller, 20; and Joshua Schultz, 21, face charges of attempted murder, assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and pointing of a firearm after they allegedly assaulted Jacob and Dudu Sono at the KFC in Montana in August 2017.

ALSO READ: KFC assault victims ‘fear for their lives’

In October of the same year, Nel, Van Rooyen, and Sckultz were released on R5,000 bail each.

One of the men’s lawyer’s, Francois Kriel, previously said the five were branded a “racist gang” after video footage of the alleged assault went viral on social media.

The altercation between the two parties apparently started after Dudu requested the men to move their vehicle forward in the drive-through queue.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.