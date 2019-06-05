WATCH: #WestburyGang members cause evacuation at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

In what appears to be an ongoing feud between rival gangs, two gang members are said to have been apprehended at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

People inside the court are seen being escorted away from what appears to be a volatile situation between gang members. A fight including weapons reportedly broke out on court grounds, resulting in police cordoning off certain parts of the court.

People are being evacuated at the Johannesburg Magistrates Court following a fight allegedly between two rival gang members of #WestburyGang.

@TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/j1LedgSdql — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) June 5, 2019

The situation remains tense as it is unclear whether the perpetrators were in possession of firearms. Reports from the scene claim a Westbury gang member, who was arrested and was seemingly due in court, attempted to escape.

More information to follow.

It is alleged that the duo had been armed with weapons, but have since been apprehended.#WestburyGang @TimesLIVE pic.twitter.com/RIW73ZRdpu — Nonkululeko Njilo (@Nkulee_Njilo) June 5, 2019

