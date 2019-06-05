Courts 5.6.2019 10:54 am

WATCH: #WestburyGang members cause evacuation at Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court

Citizen reporter

People standing in court corridors were told to get inside courtrooms as police frantically attempted to calm the situation.

In what appears to be an ongoing feud between rival gangs, two gang members are said to have been apprehended at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

People inside the court are seen being escorted away from what appears to be a volatile situation between gang members. A fight including weapons reportedly broke out on court grounds, resulting in police cordoning off certain parts of the court.

The situation remains tense as it is unclear whether the perpetrators were in possession of firearms. Reports from the scene claim a Westbury gang member, who was arrested and was seemingly due in court, attempted to escape.

More information to follow.

(Compiled by Gopolang Chawane)

