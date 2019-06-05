Forest High killer pupil appears in court

A 19-year-old learner from Forest High School in Turffontein, Johannesburg, appeared in court on Wednesday after he allegedly stabbed and killed a fellow student and wounded two others.

The motive of the attack remains unknown.

According to police spokesperson Mavela Masondo, the suspect is facing charges of murder and attempted murder at the Johannesburg Magistrate’s Court.

“It is alleged that the learners from Forest High School had a fight on Friday. The same learners met today at the school and the fight resumed, where after three learners were stabbed. The suspect fled the scene but police were able to trace him to Dobsonville in Soweto, where the 19-year-old was arrested,” said Masondo in an interview with SABC on the day of the incident.

Speaking to SABC on the day of the attack, education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said the attack was suspected to be gang-related.

EWN reports that it’s understood the case docket hasn’t yet been delivered.

This is a developing story as the hearing is currently underway.

