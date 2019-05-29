Agrizzi’s k-word case postponed to June 27

Former chief operating officer (COO) of hugely controversial facilities management company Bosasa Angelo Agrizzi is reportedly due back in the Equality Court on June 27 for his use of racist slurs, eNCA reports.

The South African Human Rights Commission (SAHRC) took Agrizzi to the Equality Court for his use of racist slurs.

During Agrizzi’s marathon testimony at the commission of inquiry into state capture, an audio recording of Agrizzi on k-word tirade resurfaced.

The audio recording resulted in a crimen injuria case opened by his former Bosasa colleagues, Johannes Gumede and Papa Leshabane.

In the recording, Agrizzi is heard repeatedly referring to his former black business partners using the k-word.

The recording was at a later stage played at the commission where Agrizzi admitted to racism.

Agrizzi claimed the slur was said at a meeting which took place at his house between himself and family members of former Bosasa CEO Gavin Watson. He also claimed they coaxed him into saying what he did in the clip, recording it purposefully to discredit him.

It was reported that today’s hearing was a brief one meant as a chance for the magistrate at the Randburg Magistrate’s Court to discuss the progress of the matter and give directions to the parties.

Furthermore, a possible settlement of R200,000 will reportedly be most likely discussed in early June by the parties as well as sensitivity training for Agrizzi.

(Compiled by Makhosandile Zulu)

