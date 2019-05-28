Adam Catzavelos’ crimen injuria case postponed

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, whose video made on an overseas holiday went viral for all the wrong reasons last year, appeared in the Randburg District Court and the case was postponed to June 13.

Adam Catzavelos, the man who used the k-word in a video that went viral, is appearing before the Randburg Magistrate Court for his racist utterances. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/u2MXl1jgWU — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) May 28, 2019

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw said Catzavelos was charged with crimen injuria and that the case was postponed to allow him to seek legal representation “because he was alone in court”.

The matter was postponed to 13 June for #Adamcatzavelos to get legal representative. @TheCitizen_News — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) May 28, 2019

Louw said the charge was laid by the chairperson of the Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) in Gauteng, Mandisa Mashego.

Mashego said the party would issue a statement “just before” Catzavelos’ next court appearance.

#Adamcatzavelos attempting a quick escape from the media at the Randburg Mag Court. Hiding his face with papers, he had been stalling his exit as the media patiently waited for him outside. @TheCitizen_News pic.twitter.com/2hZ6Zup8Th — Rorisang Kgosana (@therealrorisang) May 28, 2019

A video of the businessman, which he took while he was at a beach, sees him using the k-word and praising the absence of black people.

“Let me give you a weather forecast here: blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight,” he said, using a derogatory term for black people.

“You cannot beat this,” he continued. “F***ing heaven on earth.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) subsequently lodged a case against him and protested outside his family businesses, which suffered a loss in trade as a result.

St George’s Fine Foods, the family business that Adam previously worked for and held shares in, dismissed him following the incident.

Catzavelos subsequently publicly apologised for the damage his video had caused the country.

In a statement, Catzavelos said: “I have watched my video and feel total shame. It is hard to put into words what I want to say and genuinely apologise.

“I don’t expect people to forgive me‚ but will spend the rest of my life repenting and trying to make up for my total lack of respect and judgment.”

Catzavelos will remain out on a warning until his next court appearance.

(Additional reporting, ANA)

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.