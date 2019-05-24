SCA dismisses application challenging Phahlane raid

Another challenge to the validity of a search and seizure warrant and ensuing raids related to the probe into allegations of theft, racketeering, corruption and money laundering involving former top cop Khomotso Phahlane and police supplier Keith Keating has failed.

The Supreme Court of Appeal dismissed the application, with costs, as there was no reasonable prospect of success and there was no compelling reason why it should be heard.

Police watchdog the Independent Police Investigative Directorate said it was pleased with the outcome.

“It has always been our contention that the search and seizures were done properly and that the appeal was just a delaying tactic which had no merit from the beginning,” spokesperson Moses Dlamini said yesterday.

In January, Keating, his company Forensic Data Analysis (FDA) which had massive contracts with the police, car dealer Durand Snyman, and a friend approached the Supreme Court of Appeal to overturn the High Court in Pretoria decision denying them leave to appeal the striking down of their challenge to the validity of the warrant and the raids.

In February last year, the former police commissioner Phahlane and his wife, Beauty, were charged with corruption, fraud and money laundering for allegedly accepting hefty kickbacks, including vehicles, allegedly in exchange for the awarding of lucrative forensic equipment supply tenders to Forensic Data Analysis, owned by Keating.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.