Judge likens Krugersdorp murders to a company where Celia Steyn was the CEO

The final leg of the trial of the remaining three accused in the Krugersdorp murders case is in progress, with final arguments starting in the High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday, reports the Krugersdorp News.

The state prosecutor, Gerrit Roberts, said this was a case of religious manipulation, murder and lies, and the lives of the victim’s families were impacted in such a way that they had to move away and start new lives. There was also significant financial impact, and Ria Grunewald had been forced to start over and create a new identity.

The State would prove the motives for the murders were revenge and personal greed, and that Cecilia Steyn was the head of the group.

According to Roberts, Marcel Steyn, the youngest accused, surprised the court when she changed her version from denial, and confirmed the State’s indictment.

The State explained there were many other witnesses who were implicated in the group and were persuaded to believe what Cecilia told them, but they made the decision not to accept her word. Marcel had the same opportunity, and she had the option to leave if she really wanted to.

“If we take Cecilia away, no crime would have been committed. The rift between her and Grunewald would not have happened, and the rest of the crimes were just a domino effect after that,” he said.

He explained that this case was like a puzzle, and with Marcel’s testimony the last of the pieces had been added.

He went on to say that the group was like an enterprise, with Cecilia Steyn at its head. Marinda Steyn, Marcel’s mother, was the second-in-command, and the others in the group were the foot soldiers.

He likened it to a company with a CEO and employees, and each employee had their own duties within the company.

The State would prove that Cecilia was the leader of the group, and that although she did not ‘get her hands dirty’, she was aware and in charge of the group’s activities.

According to his argument, the murders committed before 2015 could be linked to Cecilia wanting revenge.

Pastor Nel’s church was burnt because he was too close to Ria, Natacha Burger was becoming Ria’s second in charge and even started presenting the Know Your Saviour courses for the Overcomers Through Christ ministry, which was Ria’s ministry.

Pastor Reg Bendixen was also a close friend of Ria.

The State said that the murder of Mikeila Valentine, Zak Valentine’s (also an accused) wife, was committed by persons close to Cecilia. Mikeila was a liability as she had told Zak and her family she wanted to get out. She had intimate knowledge of their crimes.

The group conspired to kill Joshua Grunewald for the sole reason that he was Ria’s son and they wanted to take out those close to Ria, Roberts said.

Roberts explained that people close to Cecilia who had a change of heart and decided to disappear were still alive today.

The trial continues.

