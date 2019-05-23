Adam Catzavelos expected in court next week over k-word video

Businessman Adam Catzavelos, whose racist video made on an overseas holiday went viral for all the wrong reasons last year, is due to appear in the Randburg District Court next week.

A video of the businessman, which he took while he was at a beach, sees him using the k-word and praising the absence of black people: “Let me give you a weather forecast here: blue skies, beautiful day, amazing sea and not one k****r in sight,” he said, using a derogatory term for black people.

“You cannot beat this,” he continued. “F***ing heaven on earth.”

The Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) subsequently lodged a case against him and protested outside his family businesses, which suffered a loss in trade as a result.

St George’s Fine Foods, the family business that Adam previously worked for and held shares in, dismissed him following the incident.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) spokesperson Phindi Louw said: “We can only confirm the appearance of a man charged with crimen injuria. We can’t confirm his name until he has appeared in court nor can we comment on this matter as he is yet to appear in court.”

