Minister Cele welcomes the denial of bail for Magaqa murder-accused

Police Minister General Bheki Cele has, in a statement, welcomed the denying of bail of the three murder-accused – Sibonelo Myeza, Mbulelo Mpofana, and Mxolisi Ncalane – who are facing one count of murder of the late Sindiso Magaqa and two counts of attempted murder in the Umzimkhulu Magistrate’s Court.

“The dedicated political task team will continue to work on prosecutorial-guided investigations, of all politically related murders in the province of KwaZulu-Natal in accordance with the rule of law. The progress made to date by the task team is commendable and evident to the commitment to serve with integrity without fear or favour and prejudice,” added Cele in his statement.

The trio appeared in court on Tuesday and the matter had been adjourned to May 31 “for this matter to be joined the initial matter” according to KwaZulu Natal regional National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Natasha Kara.

In other news, the election of Mluleki Ndobe as the new KwaZulu-Natal Legislature deputy speaker has raised eyebrows due to the fact that he was recently arrested and spent over a week in police custody on suspicion of involvement in the murder of former ANC Youth League Secretary General Sindiso Magaqa.

