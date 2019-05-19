Jacob Zuma’s co-accused, Thales, believes it cannot have a fair trial

The Pietermaritzburg High Court will in the next four days hear the application for a stay of prosecution brought by former president Jacob Zuma’s co-accused arms company Thales

Zuma, accused number one, is facing one count of racketeering, two counts of corruption, one count of money laundering and 12 counts of fraud for allegedly receiving bribe money from Thales via his former financial adviser, Schabir Shaik. The case relates to the country’s contentious arms deal, in which Thales secured a multibillion-rand contract to supply combat systems for the South African navy.

Thales, accused number two, is facing one count of racketeering; two counts of corruption and one count of money laundering.

News24 reports that the company said in a statement it believes it cannot obtain a fair trial, maintaining it and its employees’ innocence.

The company reiterated that it has no knowledge of any transgressions committed by any of its employees in relation to the arms deal of 1999.

“Thales respects the law, has a zero-tolerance policy on corruption and has cooperated fully with the local authorities at all times, and will continue to do so,” the statement reads.

In the affidavit submitted by Thales previously, company lawyer Christine Guerrier said the decision to reinstate the charges against the company was “unlawful” and that Thales “rights to a fair trial have been violated”.

The company cited the long delay as an overriding factor and that the “employees involved in the events underpinning the charges are not available to provide [the company] with instructions…to assist [Thales] in presenting its defence at trial”.

In Zuma’s affidavit filed in November, he said his prosecution had “all the attributes of a case that should be stayed permanently”.

“The delays have been extremely long, the pre-trial irregularities glaring, the prejudice to me is blatant, there are no victims or complainants and the political interference in the prosecution passes as other circumstances or factors the court should take into account,” said the affidavit.

For more news your way, download The Citizen’s app for iOS and Android.