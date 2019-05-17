Suspect accused of murdering Matwetwe actor back in court

The Swahili-speaking man accused of killing lead Matwetwe movie actor Sibusiso Khwinana is expected in the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Friday, reports Pretoria North Rekord.

He faces charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances and contravention of the immigrants act.

During his previous court appearance, national prosecuting authority spokesperson Phindi Louw applied for the media to be prohibited from publishing his image and name.

Louw said the state submitted the application because an identity parade was still to be conducted.

Khwinana was stabbed to death in a scuffle after he was robbed of his phone at the beginning of March.

It was understood the 25-year-old actor and his friend were accosted by a trio of men shortly after they exited the Sterland Mall in Pretoria, where the movie was being screened.

News of the 35-year-old man’s arrest was made public by police minister Bheki Cele during the actor’s funeral service in Soshanguve.

