Courts 6.5.2019 11:31 am

Equality Court finds BLF guilty of hate speech over ‘land or death’ slogan

Citizen reporter
Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama briefs media at BLF Head Office in Johannesburg, 11 November 2018, on why BLF calls for 5 Whites for every 1 Black life and an announcement of steps to be taken to ensure self defence. Picture:Nigel Sibanda

The party has been ordered to remove the slogan from its regalia and social media accounts and may face criminal charges.

The Equality Court on Monday found Andile Mngxitama’s party, Black First Land First (BLF), guilty of hate speech.

The party was given a month to remove its political slogan “Land or Death” from its regalia, social media, and website, and also tender a written apology to all South Africans within the same period. The apology will be published on the SAHRC website.

“The clerk of the Equality Court was directed to send a copy of the judgment to the director of public prosecutions for possible institution of criminal proceedings against the party and its leaders,” said attorney at the SA Human Rights Commission Buang Jones‏ on Twitter following the ruling.

