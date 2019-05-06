Equality Court finds BLF guilty of hate speech over ‘land or death’ slogan

The Equality Court on Monday found Andile Mngxitama’s party, Black First Land First (BLF), guilty of hate speech.

The party was given a month to remove its political slogan “Land or Death” from its regalia, social media, and website, and also tender a written apology to all South Africans within the same period. The apology will be published on the SAHRC website.

BREAKING: Equality Court makes a finding that the Black First Land First (BLF) political slogan "Land or Death" is hate speech. — SAHRCommission (@SAHRCommission) May 6, 2019

“The clerk of the Equality Court was directed to send a copy of the judgment to the director of public prosecutions for possible institution of criminal proceedings against the party and its leaders,” said attorney at the SA Human Rights Commission Buang Jones‏ on Twitter following the ruling.

