BLF to remain on the ballot as both they and FF+ declare victory

The decision of the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) to dismiss an appeal to the registration of Black First Land First (BLF) as a political party from Freedom Front Plus (FF+) has been set aside by the High Court in Johannesburg’s Electoral Court.

The FF+ are attempting to have BLF deregistered as a political party.

The judgement doesn’t nullify the registration of BLF, according to News24.

BLF leader Andile Mngxitama, a source of much controversy over statements including one calling for five white people to be killed for every one black person, represented his party in court.

Judge Boissie Henry Mbha ruled that the IEC was obliged to publish BLF’s registration in the Government Gazette but failed to do so.

“The Chief Electoral officer of the commission is obliged to publish his or her decision, in terms of section 16(5) of the electoral commission act 51 of 1996 as soon as reasonably practicable,” Mbha said.

“The decision of the electoral commission to refuse condonation to the applicant (FF Plus) and consequent dismissal of the appeal is reviewed and set aside,” he continued.

The IEC’s lawyers argued that the FF+ should have opposed the party’s application to register when it took place.

FF+ has taken to Twitter to declare the ruling a “favourable verdict” and a victory that will have significant consequences.

What these consequences are, however, is unclear at this stage.

It appears that while the IEC has made a procedural mistake by failing to publish BLF’s registration, the matter will not affect the organisation’s status as a registered political party.

BLF, meanwhile, also declared the ruling a victory, saying it meant they would “stay on the ballot”.

