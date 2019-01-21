Ramaite expected to testify first in NPA inquiry into Mrwebi, Jiba

The acting national director of public prosecutions, Silas Ramaite, is expected to be the first to take the stand, testifying at the commission of inquiry into the fitness of public prosecutors Nomgcobo Jiba and Lawrence Mrwebi to hold office at the National Prosecuting Authority.

The hearing begins today in Centurion where Ramaite is expected to take the stand followed by the former head of the South African Commercial Crimes Unit, advocate Chris Jordaan.

President Cyril Ramaphosa suspended both Jiba and Mrwebi in October 2018, pending the outcome of the inquiry.

Jiba is the deputy national director of public prosecutions and Mrwebi the special director of public prosecutions.

The inquiry looks into matters raised on the pair’s conduct in several court cases, which involved the general council of the Bar of South Africa, Freedom Under Law, former president Jacob Zuma, the DA, and former KZN Hawks boss Johan Booysen.

The courts had made adverse findings against Jiba and Mrwebi, and the latter has taken the bid to strike her off the roll to the Constitutional Court.

