‘Dros rapist’ had the addictive drug Cat on him when arrested

Nicholas Ninow, the man accused of raping a seven-year-old girl in a Dros restaurant in Pretoria, had a “white powder substance” on him at the time of his arrest, which the NPA originally said was tik.

The National Prosecuting Authority’s spokesperson Phindile Louw earlier tonight announced that the powder was taken for forensic examination, which confirmed that it was the drug tik, or crystal meth.

She has since issued a correction that the substance is in fact “Cat” (Methcathinone).

Methcathinone is a highly addictive recreational drug, closely related to tik. The addiction is also difficult to treat, as it is highly psychologically addictive.

It was earlier determined in court that Ninow will undergo mental evaluation for the next 30 days at the Weskoppies Psychiatric Hospital in Pretoria.

A bed has been secured for Ninow, and he will return to the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on February 8.

Ninow faces charges of rape, possession of drugs, assault with intent to do bodily harm and intimidation.

He allegedly followed the little girl from the restaurant’s play area to the toilets where he allegedly raped her. The girl’s mother caught him in the act after she went looking for her child.

The court has heard that Ninow has mental issues, and has previously attempted suicide several times due to depression caused by bipolar disorder.

