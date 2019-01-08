IFP and ANC supporters on opposite sides at slain IFP member’s murder case

Tension is running high outside the Estcourt Magistrates Court this morning as Inkatha Freedom Party (IFP) and African National Congress (ANC) members attend the case of murdered Zakhele Joseph Mazibuko, publicity secretary of the IFP in the UThukela District.

Mazibuko was killed in a shooting at the end of September last year travelling between Estcourt and Colenso after attending an IFP district meeting, reports Estcourt and Midlands News.

Two suspects have been arrested, with sources alleging that one of the suspects is an Uthukela District councillor.

Members of the two political parties are outside court, singing and jeering at each other while waiting for the matter to be heard in court.

