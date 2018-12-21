; Miguel Louw’s alleged killer denied bail – The Citizen
 
Courts 21.12.2018 12:28 pm

Miguel Louw’s alleged killer denied bail

Citizen reporter
Miguel Louw. Picture: Twitter/Dasen Thathiah

The accused is expected back in court on January 31 2019.

The alleged killer of nine-year-old Miguel Louw, Mohammed Ebrahim, has been denied bail.

The nine-year-old Sydenham schoolboy was kidnapped and murdered earlier this year.

The magistrate in the Durban Regional Court found that Ebrahim was a poor witness and had been evasive, SowetanLive reports

The magistrate was quoted as saying the accused had been “economical with the details of his version”.

“His attitude was that he should only disclose to the court what he is asked,” the magistrate said.

It was reported the magistrate said the accused had failed to give exceptional circumstances which warranted bail.

The accused is due back in court on January 31 next year.

