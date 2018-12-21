Court halts promotion of NSF officers in police… for now

Trade union Solidarity has been warned not to prematurely celebrate its victory, temporarily halting the promotion of 628 members of the erstwhile Non-Statutory Force (NSF) in the police.

The High Court in Pretoria granted the trade union an interim order stopping the promotion of former members of Umkhonto weSizwe (MK) and Azanian People’s Liberation Army (Apla) to senior ranks within the police.

But the MK Military Veterans Association yesterday said that though it respected the ruling it was regrettable, and it accused the trade union of being reactionary.

Spokesperson Carl Niehaus said they strongly believed the project was essential to acknowledge members of the NSF for the years of service in the liberation of the country. Niehaus said they would participate in the full review process next month.

“… we consider the interim interdict an attempt to subvert the process and as reactionary, unprogressive move from their side which we find entirely unacceptable,” he charged.

According to the trade union, attached to Afrikaner interest group AfriForum, the re-ranking process is expected to cost the taxpayer an estimated R700 million, with some of those earmarked for promotion to be rocketed by five ranks.

Sector coordinator of special projects at Solidarity Renate Barnard said the ruling was a victory for the other 150 000 loyal members of the police service whose opportunities for promotion are being hampered by the project.

