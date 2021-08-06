Former President Jacob Zuma hospitalised

Cheryl Kahla

The department of correctional services on Friday morning confirmed former President Jacob Zuma was admitted to a hospital outside the Estcourt Correctional Centre for medical observation.

Zuma admitted to hospital

The department said in a statement “everyone who is detained, including every sentenced prisoner, has the right to conditions of detention that are consistent with human dignity”.

This includes medical assistance.

The department said a former president, Zuma’s healthcare needs “require the involvement of the South African Military Health Services”, as has been the case since his incarceration.

This is a developing story, more to follow.

The 79-year-old former president was handed a 15-month jail term back in June when the Constitutional Court found him guilty of contempt of court over his refusal to cooperate with the state capture inquiry.