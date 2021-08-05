Breaking News
Breaking News
Siyanda Ndlovu
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
5 Aug 2021
6:38 pm

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigns

Siyanda Ndlovu

President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive on Thursday.

Health Minister Dr Zweli Mkhize. Picture: Gallo Images/Alet Pretorius

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tendered resignation.

This is according reports by the Mail and Guardian on Thursday.

The publication reported that it has on good authority that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a meeting with the African national Congress’s (ANC) top brass.

“Insiders say (the meeting) is likely to focus on a cabinet reshuffle. sources close to suspended minister of health Zweli Mkhize also told the Mail and Guardian that he had tendered his resignation on Thursday,” reported the publication.

ALSO READ: Mkhize can’t account for Digital Vibes while on special leave, says ANC MP

On Thursday the Presidency Twitter account announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 20h30 today, Thursday, 5 August 2021.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PARLIAMENT

Mkhize can't account for Digital Vibes while on special leave, says ANC MP
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Pro-Zuma group goes to ICC, EFF’s Phoenix march and Shona laid to rest
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Cyril can't risk cleaning house, because ANC NEC is a haven for the shady
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Digital Vibes: Over R1 million spent on hair salon, nail franchise for Mkhize's family
1 day ago
1 day ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PARLIAMENT

Mkhize can't account for Digital Vibes while on special leave, says ANC MP
6 hours ago
6 hours ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: Pro-Zuma group goes to ICC, EFF’s Phoenix march and Shona laid to rest
14 hours ago
14 hours ago
PREMIUM!

POLITICS

Cyril can't risk cleaning house, because ANC NEC is a haven for the shady
1 day ago
1 day ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Digital Vibes: Over R1 million spent on hair salon, nail franchise for Mkhize's family
1 day ago
1 day ago