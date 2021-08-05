Health Minister Zweli Mkhize resigns

Siyanda Ndlovu

Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has tendered resignation.

This is according reports by the Mail and Guardian on Thursday.

The publication reported that it has on good authority that President Cyril Ramaphosa has called a meeting with the African national Congress’s (ANC) top brass.

“Insiders say (the meeting) is likely to focus on a cabinet reshuffle. sources close to suspended minister of health Zweli Mkhize also told the Mail and Guardian that he had tendered his resignation on Thursday,” reported the publication.

On Thursday the Presidency Twitter account announced that President Cyril Ramaphosa will make an announcement on changes to the national executive at 20h30 today, Thursday, 5 August 2021.