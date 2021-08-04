IEC to launch urgent ConCourt application to postpone local elections

Thapelo Lekabe

The Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) says it will launch an urgent application to the Constitutional Court (ConCourt) on Wednesday afternoon to have the October municipal polls deferred to February 2022.

IEC chairperson Glen Mashinini made the announcement a short while ago at a media briefing in Pretoria.

He said the voters’ roll would be closed on Wednesday for the upcoming elections.

“This means no new voters may be admitted to the voter’s roll for the proclaimed election date and this is inclusive of all forms of registration that is both physical as well as the electronic registration,” Mashinini said.

The current voter’s rolls stood at 25.7 million registered voters.

On Tuesday, Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs Minister Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma proclaimed 27 October 2021 as the date for the local government elections.

Dlamini-Zuma said this was to enable the IEC to go ahead and file papers in the Constitutional Court to postpone the elections.

Election timetable

Mashinini said the IEC would also publish the election timetable while it waits for the ConCourt’s judgment.

“The commission will undertake the activities which must be performed in terms of the timetable until a competent court orders differently,” he said.

“We appreciate the constitutional and statutory obligation of the minister to proclaim the election date in the context where there is currently no court order on the deferment of the municipal elections.”

In June, the IEC adopted the final report of former deputy chief justice Dikgang Moseneke’s inquiry into the feasibility of holding the local polls.

Moseneke found that the elections were unlikely to be free and fair due to the Covid-19 pandemic and restrictions imposed by the government on public gatherings, including political events.

The inquiry recommended that the polls be held no later than February 2022.

Dlamini-Zuma said on Tuesday her department was not seeking to contradict Moseneke’s report and was “in agreement with the outcomes of the Moseneke inquiry”.

The IEC said on Tuesday that the minister’s announcement would have an immediate implication on the voters’ roll, which was supposed to be closed at midnight on 3 August 2021.

This is a developing story. More to follow.