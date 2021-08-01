Online applications for Grade 8s to open on 10 August

Nica Richards

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi said n a media briefing on Sunday morning that online applications for Grade 7 learners heading to Grade 8 will open on 10 August.

Lesufi said applications for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners will for the first time be introduced in a phased approach, to ensure the system is not overloaded, and that every application is successful.

The first phase, which will close at midnight on 3 September.

Phase one is aimed at Grade 7 learners entering Grade 8 in public schools. Once these learners are accommodated, applications will be made available to those outside he public education system.

The second phase will start on 13 September, and will close on 8 October at midnight.

Phase two is for applicants from outside Gauteng, and learners applying to transition from private to public schools.

The placement of phase one learners will start on 15 October until 30 November. Phase two will start on November 15, and end on 30 November.

Those unable to apply from home will be able to do so by using the department’s 47 decentralised walk-in centres, where all applicants will be assisted by staff members.

This is for people without internet access, and learners who live with elderly relatives who are not able to apply for them from their homes.

This media briefing is ongoing. Updates to follow.