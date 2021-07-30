UPDATE: Ferguson family issues statement confirming Shona’s death

Sandisiwe Mbhele

After numerous reports suggested that well-known actor Shona Ferguson had died, the family’s foundation has confirmed the news.

The Ferguson Foundation confirmed to The Citizen that Shona had died on Friday afternoon.

In a statement, the family said: “Mr Ferguson’s untimely passing was due to Covid-19 related complications, and not a heart operation as reported in the media.

“We ask that you give the family time to process this painful loss, and respect their space during this time.”

Initially, it was reported earlier in the week that Ferguson was in ICU “fighting for his life”.

Shona is veteran actress Connie Ferguson’s husband and business partner, and according to the publication, the 47 year old was admitted to Milpark Hospital last week due to chest pains.

The pains were initially assumed to be symptoms of a Covid-19 infection and News24, quoting a Ferguson Foundation representative, on Friday said he had died from a Covid-related complication.

The couple’s oldest daughter, Lesedi Matsunyane, contracted Covid and as a result, Ferguson Films staff were said to have assumed that Shona was not on set because he was in quarantine.

RELATED: More well wishes stream in for Shona Ferguson

On Thursday, Connie posted a Bible verse.

Shona and Connie

Shona and Connie celebrated their 19 year anniversary in December last year and the duo shared loved-up pictures celebrating their milestone.

Connie shared a picture of them working out and captioned it: “I have no idea what you were saying here, but the fact that 19 years later you still manage to make me laugh is everything I’ve prayed for and more! Happy Anniversary my skeem! I love you more each day, and thank God for you!”

Shona gifted himself and his wife new diamond rings for their anniversary and Connie was beyond happy.

“I don’t know what to say! I’m so grateful for you! Thank you my baby! This is a very special gift! Mr. Sho I appreciate you more than you know! I love you and will wear this with pride!”

Business

The power couple has not only been ‘goals’ personally but in business too. The couple started their own production house Ferguson Productions producing awarding shows such as Rockville, The Queen and Netflix’s Kings of Joburg.

They also recently started their own foundation called The Ferguson Foundation aimed at helping the youth get into the film industry.