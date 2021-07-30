Tremor: 3.6 magnitude quake rattles Johannesburg on Friday

Cheryl Kahla

A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was felt in Johannesburg on Friday morning.

Joburg tremor details

The tremor took place at 6:34 SAST on Friday, 30 July, in Kathlehong.

The hypocentre depth was 10 kilometres.

Its magnitude measured in at 3.6 on the Richter Scale

Coordinates: 26 342 S, 28 227 E

#Earthquake M3.6 Near Johannesburg, Gauteng, South Africa 7mins ago 30 Jul 04:34 UTC – report/info: https://t.co/gnzolnfqU1— Earthquake Monitor (@EQAlerts) July 30, 2021

Residents who felt the quake reported the following on Volcano Discovery:

Benoni : The sofa was shaking and there was a rattling sound

: The sofa was shaking and there was a rattling sound Alberton, Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Municipality, Gauteng : It was just a small vibration with sound…nothing too intense

: It was just a small vibration with sound…nothing too intense Johannesburg South : House shaking. It was concerning

: House shaking. It was concerning Boksburg : Lasted for about 3 seconds. It was intense. All windows were shacking. Foundations were shacking.

: Lasted for about 3 seconds. It was intense. All windows were shacking. Foundations were shacking. Germiston : Deep rumbling followed by a more relaxed roll out.

: Deep rumbling followed by a more relaxed roll out. Johannesburg South African: All the doors were shaking

Exact location of the tremor. Image: Volcano Discovery

Recent earthquakes

It happens more often than you may realise. More than 40 earthquakes were recorded in South Africa this month, including a 4.2 magnitude quake southeast of Springbok in the Northern Cape.

According to Volcano Discovery, there were two quakes of magnitude 8.2 and magnitude 6.1 respectively over the last 24 hours worldwide, as well as 12 quakes between 5.0 and 6.0 magnitude, and 65 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0 magnitude.

The biggest earthquake of the past 24 hours had an epicentre in the Gulf of Alaska – the strongest US quake in 50 years. It sparked tsunami fears for South Alaska and Hawaii.

Alaska earthquake

Videos shared on social media showed Kodiak residents evacuating to higher ground while tsunami warning sirens were heard blasting in the background. A buoy southwest in the region recorded “serious changes” in the water height.

According to the USGS, the earthquake hit 91km southeast of the town of Perryville, with a tsunami warning in effect for south Alaska and the Alaskan peninsula.

Dr Alice-Agnes Gabriel, a seismologist at the Ludwig-Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany, said the earthquake has an intermediate depth of 35km, which is deeper than USGS’s phase estimate of 23km.

