ActionSA gives Ramaphosa 60 days to establish inquiry into Gauteng, KZN riots

Thapelo Lekabe

Earlier this month, Mashaba announced his party would lodge a lawsuit against Ramaphosa, Police Minister Bheki Cele, members of the security cluster and the ANC for the deadly unrest.

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba has announced his party will write to President Cyril Ramaphosa requesting that he establish a commission of inquiry, within 60 days, into the civil unrest that rocked Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal two weeks ago.

Mashaba said they would ask Ramaphosa to instruct acting chief justice Raymond Zondo to compile a list of three judges, from which one would be appointed to chair the inquiry.

“In the likelihood that president Ramaphosa does not take these steps within 60 days, ActionSA will be laying a complaint before the Office of the Public Protector to ensure that he is compelled to do so,” he said.

Mashaba was speaking during a virtual press conference on Tuesday morning.

He said the riots were an act of high treason.

“Those who witnessed the unrest have spoken of an advanced communication network which directed people to particular locations and how it resembled a planned approach to target key economic infrastructure,” Mashaba said.

“There is a name for what the president was talking about last week, but he was too fearful to put a name to it. It is called high treason.”

Mashaba blamed the riots on the ANC, saying its internal factional battles fuelled the violence that claimed the lives of more than 300 people in what government has described as a “failed insurrection”.

This is a developing story. More to follow.