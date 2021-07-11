Ramaphosa extends Level 4 lockdown for another 14 days

Molefe Seeletsa

The National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met on Sunday 'to assess developments in the Covid-19 pandemic' in South Africa.

President Cyril Ramaphosa has announced the extension of South Africa’s adjusted Alert Level 4 lockdown for another 14 days, with some changes to the current restrictions.

This is after the National Coronavirus Command Council (NCCC) met earlier on Sunday to review the current Level 4 restrictions and adjustments.

Level 4 lockdown: What you need to know

Level 4 lockdown was set to end at midnight on 11 July, with having Ramaphosa announced its implementation for two weeks during the previous family meeting in June.

With more than 2.1 million Covid-19 cases reported in the country to date and over 64,000 deaths, the President has indicated that Level 4 would remain in place as it was too early to see the impact of the two-week lockdown on the infection numbers while the healthcare sector battles with the Delta variant.

“As things stand now infections remain very high. The third wave is more severe than the 1st and 2nd wave,” the President said during Sunday night’s nation address.

The President said the country’s curfew remains in place from 9pm to 4am.

Adjustments going into effect from Monday, 12 July:

Alcohol sales on-site or off-site consumption remains prohibited.

All gatherings are prohibited these include social, religious and political.

Restaurants and other eateries are allowed a maximum of 50 people indoors. Such establishments may not accommodate more than 50 people at a time or, for smaller venues, more than 50 per cent of their normal capacity.

The closures of school period has been extended until 26 July.

Curfew still runs from 9pm, and ends at 4am.

Non-essential establishments are required to close by 9pm.

Funeral services have been limited to 50 people indoors. No night vigils or post-funeral gatherings are permitted.

Public spaces such as beaches will remain open.

Gyms and fitness centres as well as activities such as agricultural livestock and game auction will be allowed

