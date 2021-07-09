News
9 Jul 2021
12:22 pm

Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away

He was hospitalised last week, following complications related to the illness.

Mayor of Johannesburg Geoff Makhubo. Picture: City of Johannesburg

The SABC is reporting that Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The City’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in statement on Saturday that Makhubo would remain in hospital “until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery”. 

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg. 

More to follow.

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: No jail for Zuma yet, Joburg mayor hospitalised, Kommetdieding wins Durban July
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Daily news update: KwaHlathi 'diamonds', Hawks on Bushiri's trips to SA, mayor in quarantine
3 weeks ago
3 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

Mr. Mayor, where are you while Joburg is falling apart?
4 weeks ago
4 weeks ago

SOUTH AFRICA

City of Joburg mum over DA charges against Makhubo
2 months ago
2 months ago


