Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away

The SABC is reporting that Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away in hospital after contracting Covid-19.
The City’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in statement on Saturday that Makhubo would remain in hospital “until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery”.
Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.
