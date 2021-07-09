Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo passes away

Citizen reporter

He was hospitalised last week, following complications related to the illness.

The SABC is reporting that Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo has passed away in hospital after contracting Covid-19.

The City’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in statement on Saturday that Makhubo would remain in hospital “until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery”.

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

