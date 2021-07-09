JUST IN: High Court dismisses Zuma’s application to get out of jail

Citizen Reporter

Zuma seeks to have his imprisonment stayed pending his contempt of court rescission application set for next week.

The Pietermaritzburg High Court has dismissed, with costs, former President Jacob Zuma’s urgent application to have his imprisonment stayed.

Judge Bhekisisa Mnguni delivered the judgement on Friday morning, without explaining the basis of his decision to dismiss the application.

Mnguni had reserved the judgement on Tuesday after he heard a long day of arguments between Zuma’s counsel, Advocate Dali Mpofu, and Advocate Tembeka Ngcukaitobi, representing the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

Zuma will now have to wait for his contempt of court rescission application set for Monday 12 July, after the former president handed himself over to the authorities on Wednesday evening.

Zuma was admitted to the Estcourt Correctional Centre in KwaZulu-Natal to start serving his 15-month jail sentence.

Watch the proceedings live below, courtesy of the SABC: