3 Jul 2021
4:30 pm

Joburg mayor hospitalised due to Covid-19 complications 

Geoff Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June after testing positive for Covid-19.

Current Johannesburg mayor Geoff Makhubo. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

The mayor of the City of Johannesburg, Geoffrey Makhubo, has been hospitalised, following complications related to Covid-19. 

The City’s spokesperson Mlimandlela Ndamase said in statement on Saturday that Makhubo will remain in hospital “until his medical team is satisfied [with] his recovery”.

Makhubo went into self-quarantine on 20 June, during which time he committed to continue monitoring and providing guidance on work being carried out to contain and manage the spread of Covid-19 in Johannesburg.

As of 1 July, the Gauteng health department said the province has amassed 13,094 deaths, 662,300 confirmed cases and 554,529 recoveries.

7,515 people are currently hospitalised due to Covid-19.

On Thursday, Gauteng accounted for 59% of the country’s new Covid-19 cases, with the province seen as a red-zone for the virus.

As a result, all leisure travel in and out of the province has been prohibited, in accordance with adjusted level 4 lockdown restrictions. 

Compiled by Nica Richards

