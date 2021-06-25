George Floyd’s murderer sentenced to 22.5 years

AFP

Former policeman Derek Chauvin was sentenced to 22 and a half years in jail Friday for murdering African-American George Floyd, a killing that sparked America’s biggest demonstrations for racial justice in decades.

“The sentence is not based on emotion or sympathy,” said Judge Peter Cahill, handing down the term at a Minneapolis court after prosecutors sought a 30-year sentence.

He added in a short address that it was also not based on “on public opinion,” but on the law and the facts specific to the case.

The lawyer for George Floyd’s family hailed the sentencing as a “historic” step towards racial reconciliation.

“This historic sentence brings the Floyd family and our nation one step closer to healing by delivering closure and accountability,” lawyer Ben Crump tweeted.