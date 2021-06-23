Digital Vibes’ R22m bank account frozen due to irregular health payments

Molefe Seeletsa & Thapelo Lekabe

The SIU will now approach the Special Tribunal to have the Digital Vibes contract from the Department of Health declared invalid.

The Special Investigating Unit (SIU) announced on Wednesday it had been granted a preservation order to freeze R22 million in a bank account linked to Digital Vibes.

The SIU will now approach the Special Tribunal to have the Digital Vibes contract awarded by the Department of Health declared invalid.

“SIU granted order to freeze R22 million held in bank and investment accounts linked to Digital Vibes. The SIU will approach the Special Tribunal to have the Covid-19 media campaign contract irregularly awarded by [the Department of Health] to Digital Vibes declared unlawful and invalid,” the SIU said on Twitter.

Investigation

Earlier this month, President Cyril Ramaphosa placed Health Minister Zweli Mkhize on special leave after he was implicated in the awarding of the contract to thecompany owned by his close associates.

The company was initially contracted to handle the department’s National Health Insurance communication work, but its scope was later expanded to include work on the department’s Covid-19 campaigns.

Mkhize conceded that the department’s investigation found the tender bidding process followed was in contravention of the Public Finance Management Act.

Meanwhile, the SIU said it would be done with its investigations before the end of June.

Toyota Land Cruiser

The Daily Maverick’s investigative unit, Scorpio, also revealed that Digital Vibes purchased a second-hand Toyota Land Cruiser for Mkhize’s son around the same time the health department transferred about R50 million to the company for its services.

The minister has denied the allegations levelled against him, saying he did not personally benefit from the Digital Vibes contract, even though his family may have.

