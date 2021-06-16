Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza passes away due to Covid-19

Former chairperson and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, has passed away, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.
Breaking News: Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has passed on due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FatWSBPPV6
— SABC News (@SABCNews) June 16, 2021
Mabuza, 58, during a long business career, also previously served as chairperson of Telkom and was also a former CEO gambling group, Tsogo Sun.
He is also a former president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).
Mabuza is survived by his wife and three children.
This is a developing story