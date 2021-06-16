Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza passes away due to Covid-19

Citizen reporter

Mabuza is survived by his wife and three children.

Former chairperson and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, has passed away, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

Breaking News: Former Eskom board chair Jabu Mabuza has passed on due to COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FatWSBPPV6 — SABC News (@SABCNews) June 16, 2021

Mabuza, 58, during a long business career, also previously served as chairperson of Telkom and was also a former CEO gambling group, Tsogo Sun.

He is also a former president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

This is a developing story