News
Breaking News | Covid-19 | News
Citizen reporter
1 minute read
16 Jun 2021
9:14 pm

Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza passes away due to Covid-19

Citizen reporter

Mabuza is survived by his wife and three children.

Jabu Mabuza. Picture: Moneyweb

Former chairperson and acting chief executive officer (CEO) of Eskom, Jabu Mabuza, has passed away, reportedly due to Covid-19 complications.

Mabuza, 58, during a long business career, also previously served as chairperson of Telkom and was also a former CEO gambling group, Tsogo Sun.

He is also a former president of Business Unity South Africa (Busa).

Mabuza is survived by his wife and three children.

This is a developing story

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS

Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza appointed Net1's chairman designate
1 year ago
1 year ago

No, this is not Jabu Mabuza's daughter getting a Lamborghini
1 year ago
1 year ago

Jabu Mabuza's relative in final bidding process for big contracts at Eskom - report
1 year ago
1 year ago

BUSINESS

Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair after load shedding was not avoided
1 year ago
1 year ago


RELATED ARTICLES

BUSINESS

Former Eskom chair Jabu Mabuza appointed Net1's chairman designate
1 year ago
1 year ago

No, this is not Jabu Mabuza's daughter getting a Lamborghini
1 year ago
1 year ago

Jabu Mabuza's relative in final bidding process for big contracts at Eskom - report
1 year ago
1 year ago

BUSINESS

Jabu Mabuza resigns as Eskom chair after load shedding was not avoided
1 year ago
1 year ago