Back to basics: SA goes back to lockdown level 3

Nica Richards

In his latest address to the nation, President Cyril Ramaphosa has confirmed that South Africa will move up to lockdown level 3.

This as Gauteng, the North West, Free State and the Northern Cape are officially declared to be in a third wave of Covid-19 infections.

Gauteng accounts for two-thirds of Covid-19 infections, and daily deaths have increased by 48%.

Ramaphosa emphasised that hospitals are near capacity, which has prompted decisive amd quick action.

As such, the following will come into effect later on Tuesday evening:

Curfew now starts at 10pm, and ends at 4am.

Non-essential establishments are required to close by 9pm.

All gatherings have been limited to 50 people indoors and 100 outdoors, or 50% capacity, depending on the venue.

Alcohol sales will only be permitted between 10am and 6pm from Monday to Thursday. On-site alcohol consumption is permitted until 9pm. Alcohol consumption in all public spaces is strictly prohibited.

Vaccination hiccups

Acknowledging the challenges surrounding South Africa’s vaccine rollout, Ramaphosa said problems with the Johnson & Johnson vaccine have now been resolved.

The Aspen plant in Gqeberha is now able to produce new doses, with production expected to be significantly ramped up n the coming days.

The country also has nearly 2.4 million Pfizer vaccine doses, and are expected to receive a total of 3.1 million Pfizer jabs by the end of June.

Two million Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also expected to be delivered to the country by the end of the month.

The target is now to vaccinate all those over the age of 60, with Ramaphosa saying government was aiming at vaccinating at least 150,000 people a day.