A taste of Cyril’s medicine?: Spar pulls booze from shelves ahead of family meeting

Consumers are urged not to panic 'as it may only be rumours', but said it was better for the supermarket chain to be prepared.

Preempting the possibility that alcohol sales will once again be banned, Spar outlets in KwaZulu-Natal have provisionally removed booze from their shelves.

Although no indication has been made that alcohol sales will be banned, Business Day has reported that government’s scientific advisers have recommended a total ban on alcohol sales, to help curb the spread of Covid-19.

The country is well on its way to getting caught in a third wave infections, with 509,053 cases and 11,720 deaths reported in Gauteng alone.

In a statement circulating on social media, Group Liquor Manager Mark Robinson said there was a “strong possibility” that President Cyril Ramaphosa’s family meeting will lead to liquor retail being closed from trade from midnight on Tuesday.

“Therefore, a four-day trading week could come into effect for our TOPS at SPAR stores”.

Spar KZN managing director Max Oliva urged consumers not to panic “at this stage, as it may only be rumours”, but said it was better for the supermarket chain to be prepared.

Ramaphosa will address the nation at 8pm.