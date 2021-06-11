Precious Ramabulana’s killer sentenced to life behind bars

Thapelo Lekabe

Aubrey Manaka confessed that he stabbed Ramabulana before and after raping her.

Precious Ramabulana’s killer, Aubrey Manaka, on Friday was sentenced to life in prison by the Limpopo High Court in Polokwane for the murder of the Capricorn TVET College student in 2019.

On Thursday, the court heard the defence’s arguments for the mitigation of sentence. The State argued for aggravation of sentence with Ramabulana’s aunt, Mavis Sethodimela, taking the stand.

Manaka, 29, on Wednesday, pleaded guilty to charges of rape, murder and robbery during the start of his trial.

ALSO READ: Precious Ramabaluna’s family recalls her last moments

Ramabulana, 21, was stabbed 90 times and raped while bleeding on 24 November 2019 at her off-campus room in Mokomene outside Polokwane.

Her death sparked an outcry across the country with President Cyril Ramaphosa visiting her family in Limpopo.

During court proceedings on Thursday, Manaka confessed that he stabbed Ramabulana before and after raping her. He asked the court to hand down a lighter sentence, saying he had a four-year-old daughter he supported financially.

Manaka also apologised to Ramabulana’s family, saying he understood the pain he had caused them.

The State said Ramabulana’s post-mortem revealed that she had 90 incisions from stab wounds by a knife.

Manaka was arrested at his parent’s home in Nyakelang village, Botlokwa, on 28 November 2019, following an intensive manhunt by Crime Intelligence, the Hawks and detectives.

His arrest came after he was found in possession of Ramabulana’s cellphone, bloodstained clothes and a knife.

Police investigations also revealed that Manaka was involved in the rape case of a four-year-old girl in 2014.

He was subsequently charged with rape, but the case was withdrawn due to a lack of evidence.