Black consortium takes 51% of SAA, government holds 49%

Thapelo Lekabe

Equity partner deal with Takatso Consortium was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday morning announced the new South African Airways (SAA) will be jointly owned by a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

Takatso, majority black-owned, will own 51% of the airline, while the government will own 49%.

Gordhan said the deal was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

The minister said the objective of the partnership is to relaunch a flexible, agile airline that will not be dependent on the fiscus.

This is a developing story. More to follow.