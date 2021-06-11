Black consortium takes 51% of SAA, government holds 49%

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday morning announced the new South African Airways (SAA) will be jointly owned by a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.
Takatso, majority black-owned, will own 51% of the airline, while the government will own 49%.
Gordhan said the deal was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.
The minister said the objective of the partnership is to relaunch a flexible, agile airline that will not be dependent on the fiscus.
