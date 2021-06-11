Business
Breaking News | Business | News | South Africa
Thapelo Lekabe
Digital Journalist
1 minute read
11 Jun 2021
9:55 am

Black consortium takes 51% of SAA, government holds 49%

Thapelo Lekabe

Equity partner deal with Takatso Consortium was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

Picture: iStock

Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan on Friday morning announced the new South African Airways (SAA) will be jointly owned by a strategic equity partner, Takatso Consortium.

Takatso, majority black-owned, will own 51% of the airline, while the government will own 49%.

Gordhan said the deal was approved by the Cabinet at its meeting on Wednesday.

The minister said the objective of the partnership is to relaunch a flexible, agile airline that will not be dependent on the fiscus.

This is a developing story. More to follow.

Read more on these topics

RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

Is ailing SAA about to get a lift?
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

SAA's poor safety findings could see its permit impacted
4 days ago
4 days ago

TRAVEL

Numerologist predicts tough survival odds for Mango
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SAA cabin crew member murdered in suspected hate crime
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago


RELATED ARTICLES

PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

Is ailing SAA about to get a lift?
13 hours ago
13 hours ago
PREMIUM!

BUSINESS NEWS

SAA's poor safety findings could see its permit impacted
4 days ago
4 days ago

TRAVEL

Numerologist predicts tough survival odds for Mango
5 days ago
5 days ago

SOUTH AFRICA

SAA cabin crew member murdered in suspected hate crime
2 weeks ago
2 weeks ago