Cheryl Kahla
1 minute read
10 Jun 2021
11:24 am

JUST IN: SA’s state of disaster extended again by another month

Cheryl Kahla

The Cabinet has approved the extension to 15 July 2021.

Acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni made the announcement. Picture: @GovernmentZA/Twitter

The South African government has approved the extension of the national state of disaster by another month to 15 July 2021.

This was announced at a media briefing on Thursday, 10 June by acting Minister in the Presidency Khumbudzo Ntshavheni following a Cabinet meeting.

“The extension enables SA to continue with the non-pharmaceutical interventions against Covid-19, whilst also vaccinating the population”.

State of disaster extended

Ntshavheni said the Cabinet had approved the extension of the national state of disaster in terms of Section 27(5) (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (57 of 2002).

The extension will be gazetted and officially extended to 15 July by Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma.

ALSO READ: SA no longer needs to operate under National Disaster Act – expert

Multiple extensions

The national state of disaster under level 2 was due to expire on 15 June. The multiple extensions have come under fire since it was first declared.

Many have argued that the Disaster Management Act gave the government complete freedom to act as it wished by extending the state of disaster without parliamentary oversight.

Watch the briefing below courtesy of the SABC:

